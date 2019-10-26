KENNEDY, Col. John F. (US Army Retired) passed away October 25, 2019. He was born in Cohoes, NY and he graduated from LaSalle Institute, Class of 1940. He entered the US Army Reserve in 1940 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1941. He was ordered to active during World War II in the European Theater of Operations, participating in five campaigns. He was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Legion of Honor, Chevalier (France), American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal, World War ll. After war service, he continued service in the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard including full time service, in command and staff officer positions. In addition, completing several US Army branch service schools, including the US Army Command and General Staff College. Following retirement he performed research with the New York Military Museum, Saratoga Springs, New York. He retired from service in 1981 with the rank of Colonel. He resided in New Port Richey, Florida. John was a member of the following organizations, American Legion Paradise Post 79, Holiday Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10167, DA V. Purple Heart, St.Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus, and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, at our Lady Queen of Peace. He is survived by his wife, Judy Kennedy; daughter, Kerrie Raum; niece, Kathleen Freeman; nephew, John M. Kennedy; nephew, Joseph Carl Kennedy Jr.; niece, Mary Kennedy Parson; niece, Brittany Freeman. Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, 2-5 pm, at Faupel Funeral Home, Port Richey, FL. Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, New Port Richey, on Monday at 11 am. Burial at Saratoga National Cemetery, New York, with full Military Honors. LaSalle Institute will provide an Honor Guard at the cemetery.

