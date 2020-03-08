KERCHER, John W. III died February 26, 2020. He had a long career with PriceWaterhouse, was a founder of the Straz Center, a member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, Tampa Yacht and Country Club, and the University Club of Tampa. John is survived by his wife, Diane and many others. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in John's name to Ohio Wesleyan Fund, 61 South Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015. There will be a Celebration of Life March 23, 3 pm, at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020