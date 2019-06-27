John KING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John KING.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mark M.B. Church
1301 37th St. S.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark M.B. Church
1301 37th St. S.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KING, John Jr.

64, of St Petersburg transitioned to his heavenly home Thursday, June 13, 2019. He served 32 years of service as a firefighter for the City of St. Petersburg and was nominated Firefighter of the year on October 11, 2001. Cherished memories he leaves to his loving wife, Marilyn King; daughters, Latoya King-Escalante and Jakala King; brothers, Robert, Michael Sr., George, and William King; sister, Deloris King Harris; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 5-8, with family receiving friends from 6-8 pm. Funeral service is Saturday June 29, 1 pm, both services to be held at St. Mark M.B. Church 1301 37th St. S.

Lawson Funeral Home

727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.