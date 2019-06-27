KING, John Jr.
64, of St Petersburg transitioned to his heavenly home Thursday, June 13, 2019. He served 32 years of service as a firefighter for the City of St. Petersburg and was nominated Firefighter of the year on October 11, 2001. Cherished memories he leaves to his loving wife, Marilyn King; daughters, Latoya King-Escalante and Jakala King; brothers, Robert, Michael Sr., George, and William King; sister, Deloris King Harris; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 5-8, with family receiving friends from 6-8 pm. Funeral service is Saturday June 29, 1 pm, both services to be held at St. Mark M.B. Church 1301 37th St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019