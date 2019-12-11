Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
John L. "Lynn" Blankenship

John L. "Lynn" Blankenship Obituary
77 entered into rest on December 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Originally from Keyser, WV, John was a beloved husband and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was an avid outdoorsman and could be found fishing out on the water more often than not. John is survived by his loving wife, Nora Pitt Blankenship of New Port Richey; daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Jared Frattini M.D. of New Port Richey; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Makiesha Dickson of Louisburg, NC, and son and son-in-law, Richard Dickson and Tyler Lawnichak DVM of St. Augustine. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and a great-grandson. Services will be held at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey, FL, on Friday December 13, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Dobies Funeral Home, Old CR 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019
