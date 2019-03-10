SWANSON, John L.
69, passed quietly at his home on Madeira Beach, FL, Feb. 19, 2019. He was a graduate of Northwest High School, a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, and retiree of DuPont. John was a lover of life and friend to all that crossed his path. He was the son of Harry and Eva; father to Brad; devoted husband and soulmate to Earla; her family; and beloved canine Lola. John will be missed by all he left behind but reunited in Heaven with his parents; sisters, Joanne, Brenda; and brother, Wayne. God Bless you John.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019