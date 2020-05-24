LAMB, John R "Jack" a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away May 5, 2020. Jack was a dedicated public servant, contributing 57 years of his expertise and leadership to the education of children and the betterment of our community. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Nora; his three children, Debbie (Carlos), Paul (Priscilla), and Tommy; grandchildren, Ashley (RJ), Kalyn, Hector (Lauren), and Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Elijah, and Alden. The family welcomes donations to Lamb Elementary as an expression of sympathy in honor of Jack's 57 years of dedicated service to children in our school system. Memorial contributions may be made to Lamb Elementary School, 6274 South 78th Street, Tampa, Florida 33619. www.bozaroelfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.