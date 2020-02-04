Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Espiritu Santo Catholic Church
Safety Harbor, FL
View Map
John Lavery Shannon Obituary
84, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Tamara Shannon (who recently passed away on November 30, 2019). He was a devoted husband, brother (to Bob Shannon), father, and father-in-law. John was loved by Mike Shannon, Tara Shannon Watson, Kristen Shannon Krueger, Russell Watson, and Mike Krueger. He was the beloved grandfather (Papa) of Johnny and Josh Watson and Cole and Brendan Krueger. He was a Regional Manager for Xerox for the majority of his career and later in life worked in commercial real estate. John was compassionate, loving to all, and had an outgoing personality. He and Tammy loved to travel to Europe with family and friends. They were also members of the Countryside Country Club, where they enjoyed many social activities. We will miss the twinkle in his Irish blue eyes, but he has left to recatch his butterfly. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, Florida. If you are sending flowers, the family requests that you please use the Hassell Florist.
Moss Feaster, Dunedin
MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020
