LAZENBY, John William Jr. 59, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on October 16, 2019. Services will be held at 10:30 am on October 25, 2019 at Bay Pines VA National Cemetery. John was born in Abilene, Texas in 1960, and truly identified as a Texan. He served in both the U.S. Airforce and the U.S. Army. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved deeply and was a friend to all he met, He served our Country with pride, he loved rock music and the blues, road trips with the wind blowing and enjoying the company of who he was with. He was full of words of wisdom and could make you laugh. He worked as a Property Manager for Goodwill Suncoast. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Lazenby. He is survived by his wife, Angela; four daughters, Carlie Henderlong (David), Sarah Lazenby, Jessica Brown,and Melissa Lazenby; three grandsons, Elijah, David Jr., Christian and one unborn; his brother, Richard; and sisters, Debra and Denise. He will be missed beyond belief. Those who knew him will forever be touched by the man that John was.

