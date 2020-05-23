LEVITT, John W. 86, of Hudson, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Sharon, PA and moved to Florida after he retired from the Air Force. John later retired from the Post Office, as well. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his two daughters, Debbie Lamb and Bonnie Cole (Joi); his son, Dale Cole; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and three brothers. He was predeceased by his daughter, Holly. Visitation will be noon, May 26; a service will follow at 2 pm. Grace Memorial Gardens, 16931 US Hwy 19 N. 727-863-5471.



