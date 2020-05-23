John LEVITT
LEVITT, John W. 86, of Hudson, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Sharon, PA and moved to Florida after he retired from the Air Force. John later retired from the Post Office, as well. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his two daughters, Debbie Lamb and Bonnie Cole (Joi); his son, Dale Cole; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and three brothers. He was predeceased by his daughter, Holly. Visitation will be noon, May 26; a service will follow at 2 pm. Grace Memorial Gardens, 16931 US Hwy 19 N. 727-863-5471.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
MAY
26
Service
02:00 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278635471
