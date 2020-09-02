1/
John Love
LOVE, John F. 86, of South Pasadena, FL, died peacefully August 28, 2020, with family at his side. He was born in Buffalo, New York and was a long-time resident of Clarence, New York. John was predeceased by his parents, Myron and Margaret Love, as well as his siblings, Jerry Love, Jim Love, and Joanne Ihle. John leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Love; children, Karen Wilson (Jim Wilson) and Kelly Love (Tom Sims), and Kevin Love; brother-in-law, Edward Domaracki (Lona); grandchildren, John Michael Wilson, Kayleigh Wilson, Emily Wilson, Abigail Wilson, Joseph Wilson, and Ian Michael Love. John will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle and for his commitment to public service. He was a volunteer fireman for 45 years and held leadership positions as president, board member, and commissioner. John served as Clarence town councilman for four consecutive terms and taught industrial arts for 32 years in the Clarence School system. A military honors funeral service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. Brett Funeral Home www.brettfuneralhome.net

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
