|
|
LUBERTOWICZ, John 84, of Spring Hill, FL passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019. John was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania November 26, 1934. He was employed for 41 years as an Electrical Engineer with Western Electric, which then became AT&T. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1964. He earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering at Fairleigh Dickinson University and an M.S. in Management Science at Stevens Institute of Technology. He has served on the Boards of Directors as President of the Hernando Computer Club, Polish American Social Club of Pasco, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He is a Third Degree and Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. Survivors include his loving wife, Dolores Olender; sons, Thomas and Robert (Emily); sister, Barbara Hansen (Arthur); brother, Richard (Toni); and three grandchildren, Christopher, Kaitlyn, and Kristyn. John was prede-ceased by his parents, Helen and John Lubertowicz and brother, Joseph (Carmela). Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Hudson, FL from 11 am - 1 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 2, at 1 pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Spring Hill, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019