LUCE, John Wharton 91 years old, died peacefully January 2, 2020, at his home in Aston Gardens. He was born June 1, 1928 in Fountain Hill, PA, to Alexander Walker Luce and the former Gladness Irene Wharton. He married the former Nancy Harriet Armstrong January 26, 1963 in Annapolis, MD. She died after nearly 50 years of marriage. He graduated from Vermont Academy in 1946, and earned a BSEE degree from Norwich University in 1950. He was a designer of the world's first controlled nuclear power reactor and subsequent nuclear submarines, frigate, aircraft carrier and electric generating station. He also designed Naval sonar, plastics machinery, and neutron generators. He taught at Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida and held nine U.S. patents. He was a life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, the American Watchmakers Institute, the Mason Lodge, the Scottish Rite, the Grange (Patrons of Husbandry), the National Rifle Association, and Tau Beta Pi, the National Engineering Honor Society. He was a licensed Professional Engineer, watchmaker, and Commercial and Amateur radio operator. He was a champion rifle shot, and avid water skier, and cruising sailor. He and Nancy built the yacht "Lucinda," a 33 foot ocean going sailboat and cruised for two years. He was active in the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, and the United States Power Squadrons. He was a Captain in the Army signal Corps Reserve. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master of Palma Ceia Lodge No. 290 F&AM, Tampa, Fl. He is survived by a brother, David W. or Pacific Palisades, CA; a sister, Mary L. Wellington of Tucson, AZ; and a stepdaughter, Barbara E. Gavaghan of Salisbury, MD. He was predeceased by a brother, Philip B. and a sister, Judith L. Reynolds. He moved to Tampa in 1976 from Maryland. Interment will be in Cedar Bluff Cemetery, Annapolis, MD.

