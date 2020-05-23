LUNDQUIST, John William Sr. passed away peacefully May 21, 2020 at age 97, in Minneapolis, MN. He was surrounded by his loving family including son, John (Mary Ann); daughter, Laurie (Jeff Watson); and son, David (Susan). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence. He is survived by 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; in addition to his three children. John was born in Minneapolis in 1923. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He spent his entire career with Honeywell in Minnesota and for many years in St. Petersburg, Florida, with the highlight being his work on the space shuttle project. He enjoyed having projects to work on, was active in many organizations, and especially loved to spend time with family and friends. The family will hold a private interment. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled when health conditions allow. Memorials are preferred to Hope Lutheran Church of St. Petersburg.



