EDGERTON, John M.
passed away quietly on June 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his daughter, Audrey; fiance, Melissa McGrath; parents, Roy and Mary Edgerton; brother, Mark; and sister, Elizabeth; and grandmother, Magdalen Sultenfuss as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. A graduate of Jesuit High School, he earned his B.S. degree in accounting at the University of Central Florida while playing football. He was employed as a Designated Fund Accountant at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa. He will be remembered by his love of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor John by helping other, by donating to Metropolitan Ministries, 2002 N. Florida Ave, Tampa FL 33602. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home with family receiving guests beginning at 5 pm. Burial services will be private.
Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 29, 2019