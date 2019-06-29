John M. Edgerton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Edgerton.
Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
33614
(813)-931-1833
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:30 PM
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

EDGERTON, John M.

passed away quietly on June 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his daughter, Audrey; fiance, Melissa McGrath; parents, Roy and Mary Edgerton; brother, Mark; and sister, Elizabeth; and grandmother, Magdalen Sultenfuss as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. A graduate of Jesuit High School, he earned his B.S. degree in accounting at the University of Central Florida while playing football. He was employed as a Designated Fund Accountant at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa. He will be remembered by his love of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor John by helping other, by donating to Metropolitan Ministries, 2002 N. Florida Ave, Tampa FL 33602. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home with family receiving guests beginning at 5 pm. Burial services will be private.

Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Tampa, FL   (813) 931-1833
funeral home direction icon