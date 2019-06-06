HAMILTON, John Mansell
"Jack" Mr. John "Jack" Hamilton, age 84 of Ball Ground, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was a football standout and graduate of St. Petersburg, FL High School in 1953. After high school, he obtained a bachelor's degree in Building Construction at the University of Florida. He then served in the U.S. Navy as a Salvage Diving Officer on the USS Hoist and LTJG. His career in construction engineering and project manager took the family all over the U.S. before settling in Ball Ground, GA. in 1973. He was an avid stock car racing fan and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah "Sally" Hamilton. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Bill Rawlins of Ball Ground, GA and Linda and Carl Schilkowsky of Moganton, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, John and Rachel Schilkowsky and Ellen Schilkowsky and Mansell and Elizabeth Rawlins. Mr. Hamilton is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Robert A. and Elaine Hamilton of Sunrise, FL. A special family friend, Jonathan Hall also survives. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 pm, at the Darby Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 am until the time of service. Interment will follow on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery at 1 pm. Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hamilton.
Darby Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019