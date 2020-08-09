John Marko

MARKO, John E., 82, went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020. John was a loving family man who grew up in a small town in Illinois where he enjoyed FFA activities and managing the basketball team. He joined the United States Air Force shortly after graduating from high school. He was proud to serve his country with 20 years of service including 3 tours in Vietnam. His years of service brought him all over the world. He retired in 1976 to spend more time at home with his family. He was known for his many funny remarks that his girls fondly refer to as "Pop-Popisms". He continued to use his skills with over a 20-year career with Harry H. Bell and Sons. After retiring, he spent time helping his girls with renovation projects in their homes. Family was always the most important part of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife Anne M. Marko. He is survived by his daughters Anita M. (Paul) LeCain and Jennifer M. (Steve) Masterton; two granddaughters Alyssa Zurla and Isabella LeCain and his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Pines Fisher House. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on August 24, 2020 at Bay Pines National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held following at War Veterans' Memorial Park, Shelter #5.



