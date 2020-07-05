1/1
John MARSH
MARSH, John Alfred Jr. 90, passed away on June 30, 2020 while in Hospice care in Palm Harbor, FL, due to complications from COVID-19. John was born in Sanford, FL on August 19, 1929, to John Alfred Marsh, Sr. and Ada Lee Marsh/Temple. His stepfather, was Robert Temple, Sr. John grew up in Scrambletown, FL and graduated from East Marion High School in Ocala in 1948. He served in the US Army in Germany as a Military Policeman. He had a 31-year career with the Florida Highway Patrol, retiring as a Captain in 1984. John was married to Carolyn Herndon for 40 years. John is survived by his daughter, Laura Davonne Irion (Laddie Irion) of Clearwater; and grandchildren, Jonathan Irion and Lauran Irion. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Temple, Silver Springs, FL and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Suncoast Hospice or the Florida Association of State Troopers.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
