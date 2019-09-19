John Marwede

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Marwede.
Service Information
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL
33710
(727)-527-1177
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARWEDE, John F. passed away on September 17 2019. He had a 53-year career as an executive with Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served as a captain in US Army during WW II in the European front. He retired from the Army reserves as Lt. Colonel. He also was a 33rd-degree Mason and served as Master of his lodge. He was a Shriner and an avid baseball fan. He is survived by sons, John F. (Melinda) and Dwight A. (Christine), four grandchildren; six great grandchildren. R. Lee Williams & Son www.rlwilliams.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.