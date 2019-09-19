MARWEDE, John F. passed away on September 17 2019. He had a 53-year career as an executive with Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served as a captain in US Army during WW II in the European front. He retired from the Army reserves as Lt. Colonel. He also was a 33rd-degree Mason and served as Master of his lodge. He was a Shriner and an avid baseball fan. He is survived by sons, John F. (Melinda) and Dwight A. (Christine), four grandchildren; six great grandchildren. R. Lee Williams & Son www.rlwilliams.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019