MATTER, John W. 82, of Largo, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, was welcomed home by his Lord on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ann. Beloved father of Laurie Ross and Julie Wislocki (Steve). Devoted grandfather of Heather Kimmerle (Ronndell), Jennifer Kimmerle (Bryan), Ciara Ross, Alexis Taylor (Ben) and Calleigh Ross; great-grand- father of Austin, Dominic, Mason and Makayla; brother of the late Wilma Tokarczyk (Joe), Wilbert Matter (Betty) and William Matter (Judy); brother-in-law of Helen Martin, Norman Miller (Rose), Ralph Miller (Chris) and Albert Miller. Also remembered by his many nieces, nephews and dear friends. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was a member of Advent Episcopal Church in Brookline. John was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. As a resident of Florida for the past 20 years, he was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Indian Rocks Beach. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

