John McFADDEN

Service Information
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA
31406
(912)-352-7200
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Obituary
McFADDEN, John Walter Jr. 83, died peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019. John leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, June McFadden; two daughters, Jeanne McFadden (Tom Sipple) and Maureen McFadden; four grandchildren, Shayden Sipple, Jack McFadden Sipple, and Ryan and Casey Sipple. A Rosary will be recited at 1 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church until 2 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 2 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, with Rev. Gabe Cummings celebrating. Burial will follow in Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Fox & Weeks, Savannah www.foxandweeks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2019
