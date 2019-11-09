MCGAURAN, John J. 72, of St. Petersburg, beloved son of Annie and Owen McGauren, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Kate, Philip and Gene. Survived by son, Johnathan (Kelly); sister and caregiver, Helen Lydon; other siblings, Brendan, Brian (Becky) and Ann (Bill) Cass; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. John loved people, New York, coffee, TV and singing rock-n-roll. He will be missed greatly. Funeral Mass 1 pm Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Our Lady's Chapel at St. Jude's with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019