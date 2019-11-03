McNEIL, John R. 67, died on October 28, 2019, in Pinellas Park, Florida, with his family by his side. John loved serving others. He was a dedicated Police Officer/ SWAT Team Member/ Chaplin, serving the Pinellas Park Police Department for 19 years. He also served the community as a Pastor for many years. He enjoyed running, reading, rebuilding antique cars, and sharing his love for the Lord. John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jan R. McNeil; his three children and their spouses, Kimberly and Mike Vongsyprasom, John R. McNeil Jr., David and Vanessa McNeil; his six grandchildren, David, Michael, Mia, Calianna, Declan, and Aaliyah; his mother, Lucille McNeil Robertson; his two sisters, Kathy Bussey and Pattie McNeil. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Voice of the Martyrs at (918) 337-8015 in honor of John R. McNeil. See and sign online guest- book at: grassofuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019