MERLINA, John A. II a resident of Brandon, FL, previously from Powell, OH passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning October 31, 2020 at the age of 29. John is survived by his parents, John and Betty Merlina, Trinity, FL; his sister, Emily DeSalvatore (Sam), Nashville, TN; grandparents, Ruth and Charles King, Pinellas County; John R. Merlina, Las Vegas, NV; his beloved dog, Marley and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dobies F. H./7 Springs
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.