Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. John Michael (USAF Ret.) Parcelewicz. View Sign

PARCELEWICZ, Col. John Michael (USAF Ret.)



formerly of Wauwatosa, WI, 78, passed away March 18, 2019. John attended Wauwatosa East High School, St. Norbert College and Troy State University. John retired from the USAF as a Colonel and continued his career with Booz Allen Hamilton and Gemini Industries. John was a member of the St. Timothy Catholic Church where he participated in the Men's Club, RCIA, teen youth group, Ambassador, Eucharistic minister, usher, altar server and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Eileen (Murphy) and John Parcelewicz; his wife, Dorothy Ann (Boyd); daughter, Amy; and stepdaughter, Michelle Garry. He is survived by his loving wife of eight years Joyce (Garry) and her daughter, Holly (Dan) Schinsky; and her grandchildren, Julianna and Ryan Schinsky, Jacob and Joshua Shorba. He is also survived by his sons, John (Suzanne); Matthew; daughters, Christine (Christopher) Tranchina; Jennifer (Gary) Asbrand; and his grandchildren, Sean and Megan Asbrand; Margaret, Joseph and John Parcelewicz; and his siblings, Patricia Meixelsberger; Mary Doyle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Monday, March 25 at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Drive, Tampa. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on March 26 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lutz. Burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at 1:30 pm, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in John's name to the Saint Timothy Catholic Church (



Blount & Curry-Oldsmar

PARCELEWICZ, Col. John Michael (USAF Ret.)formerly of Wauwatosa, WI, 78, passed away March 18, 2019. John attended Wauwatosa East High School, St. Norbert College and Troy State University. John retired from the USAF as a Colonel and continued his career with Booz Allen Hamilton and Gemini Industries. John was a member of the St. Timothy Catholic Church where he participated in the Men's Club, RCIA, teen youth group, Ambassador, Eucharistic minister, usher, altar server and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Eileen (Murphy) and John Parcelewicz; his wife, Dorothy Ann (Boyd); daughter, Amy; and stepdaughter, Michelle Garry. He is survived by his loving wife of eight years Joyce (Garry) and her daughter, Holly (Dan) Schinsky; and her grandchildren, Julianna and Ryan Schinsky, Jacob and Joshua Shorba. He is also survived by his sons, John (Suzanne); Matthew; daughters, Christine (Christopher) Tranchina; Jennifer (Gary) Asbrand; and his grandchildren, Sean and Megan Asbrand; Margaret, Joseph and John Parcelewicz; and his siblings, Patricia Meixelsberger; Mary Doyle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Monday, March 25 at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Drive, Tampa. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on March 26 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lutz. Burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at 1:30 pm, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in John's name to the Saint Timothy Catholic Church ( https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/860/Home/NewQuickGive ) or a tribute gift to the St. Joseph's Hospitals foundation ( https://www.sjhfoundation.org/giving/make-a-tributememorial-gift/ ).Blount & Curry-Oldsmar www.blountcurrywest.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close