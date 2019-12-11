Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John MORRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORRIS, John Charles 70, of Sarasota, FL, passed away December 6, 2019, after a long illness. John was born in Flint, MI, to Robert and Olive Morris April 12, 1949. He graduated from Swartz Creek High School before joining the Navy Seabees and serving in Vietnam. He was a successful entrepreneur in construction, real estate, and deep-ocean exploration. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sailor and mariner. He is survived by his wife, Ellie of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Jennifer Martin of Charleston, SC; stepdaughter, Wanda Nichols (Curtis) of Pembroke, NH; stepsons, James Saturley (Jacque) of Riverview, FL and Chris Saturley (Lisa) of Concord, NH; and sisters, Joanne Moreau (Doug) of Lake Kiowa, TX, and Mary Morris of Carrollton, TX; brothers, William Morris (Susan) and David Morris (Harriet) of Milledgeville, GA, and Martin Morris (Minnie) of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his aunt, Jeanette Anderson, of Fenton, MI, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Munsell; and brother, Donald Morris. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice House, Sarasota FL.

