OLSON, John Robert "Rob" died Monday, October 26, 2020. Rob will be very missed. He had so many friends and family that loved him. He leaves behind his wife, Geri Olson; his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Sebastien Legros; his daughter, Sarah Olson; his beautiful grandsons, Jayden and Kai; and his siblings, Vicki, Kim, and Ray. He also leaves behind many in-laws. A celebration of Rob's life will be in the future. Go Bucs!



