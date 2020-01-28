ORAS, John J. Jr. PhD 77, of St. Pete Beach, passed away January 24, 2020. He attended Notre Dame as a freshman and graduated with his doctorate. John is survived by his brother, Wayne (Josephine) Oras Sr.; nephew, Wayne Oras Jr.; nieces, Tracy Oras and Susan (Michael) Seum; and greatnieces, Luci and Maia Seum. A visitation will be held frome 10 am-12 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Please visit the family's online guestbook at: www.beachmemorial.com Beach Memorial Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020