John ORAVEC

ORAVEC, John 92, passed away in Tampa, Florida October 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Marcia Delaney Oravec (d. 2014), John was born in Johnstown Pennsylvania in 1928. During high school and also after graduating, he played accordion in a band; polka and big-band music were life-long passions. He joined the US Navy in 1948 and served during the Korean War on the USS Ault (DD698) and the USS Robert K. Huntington (DD781). After his discharge in 1952, he graduated from the Cam-bria-Rowe Business College and eventually moved to Tampa where he met and married Marcia. He spent most of his career with Tropical Garment Manufacturing Company, a Tampa-based company that produced and distributed men's apparel nationwide. He retired as Senior Vice President of Finance. After retirement John enjoyed travel, dining out, supporting local sports teams, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his three children, Matthew (Michele) Oravec, Patricia (James) Kovacik, and Joseph (Linda) Oravec and three grandchildren, John, Timothy, and Rebecca. Internment will take place at Florida National Veteran's Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.



