SAVIDGE, John P. "Jack"
was born March 18, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA and died in his sleep May 15, 2019 in Zephyrhills, FL. He was a Navy and Coast Guard veteran. He retired from Bendix Eclipse in Elmira, NY in 1975 and moved his family to Brandon where he worked for Publix. He lived in Zephyrhills for many years and was a communicant of St Joseph's Catholic Church where he volunteered on the Bingo crew. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn; and children, Mike, Carol, Dan, and Tim and their families. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 23, 11 am, at St Joseph's, 38710 5th Ave., Zephyrhills. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019