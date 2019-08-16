Send Flowers Obituary

PAPPASS, John 64, died peacefully at home August 13, 2019 from glioblastoma surrounded by his family and friends. John was born July 11, 1955, in New Orleans, LA, to John Pappas Jr. and June Lotz. After moving to Houston, TX, at the age of nine, John spent much of his childhood and teenage years excelling in youth sports, especially baseball, and even made it to the 1968 Pony League World Series. His high school friends and teammates earnestly dubbed him with the moniker, "The Gorgeous Greek." He attended The University of Houston, graduating in 1985 with a bachelor's degree in political science. Following his move to Tampa in 1986, John held careers as a financial advisor, stockbroker, and real estate agent. He had two children, whom he loved deeply. John was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, June, and siblings, Karen and Vance. He is survived by his partner, Paula Kuntz-Long; his two children, Lindsay and John; a son-in-law, John Wirthlin Jr.; an aunt, Joanne Gele; and numerous siblings-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Many will remember him for his love of jazz, "libations," and the Tampa Bay Rays. Above all else, he will be missed by all who knew him for his calming presence, profound sincerity, endearing humor, and sharp wit. His memorial mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church Friday, August 16, at 11:30 am. The address for the church is 1376 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg, FL, 33704. Following the service, there will be a reception at One St. Petersburg, located at 100 1st Ave. N., St Petersburg, FL, 33701 from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Instruments 4 Life or the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of Tampa General Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Suncoast Hospice Orange Team for their warm and devoted care for John throughout these past two months. Anderson McQueen

