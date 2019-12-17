PARKER, John Nelson went to his heavenly home on December 14, 2019. He was a native of Tampa, Florida. He graduated with the Class of '51 at Jefferson High School and served his country for eight years with the Florida National Guard. John served his community for 25 years with the Tampa Fire Department, rising to the rank of District Chief. He was a founding member of the Tampa Retired Fire and Police Association. John was married to the love of his life, Barbara Parker for 63 years. He dedicated his life to his family and serving others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. John is preceded in death by his son, David. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Steve Jessen of Conway, Arkansas; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Jeff Brown of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda Jessen, Brittany Butler and husband, Jarrod, Spencer Brown and wife, Elizabeth, and Mitchell Brown; great-grandchildren, Baker and Adeline Butler. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church (12708 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33618), with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Seasons Hospice Foundation, at 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, Illinois 60677.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019