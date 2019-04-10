HANLEY, MD, John Patrick III
"Dr. Pat" 83, passed away March 27, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Dr. Pat was a respected pediatrician in Clearwater for 46 years. He received his doctorate from Tulane University in 1960, completing his residency in Pediatrics at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Medical Corps. Dr. Pat was a member of the American Board of Pediatrics and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He also served as chief of pediatrics at Morton F. Plant Hospital from 1973-1974, 1979-1980. In addition, he was medical director of Pinellas County Head Start. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dr. Kay Knight Hanley. Dr. Pat will be laid to rest, April 18, 10 am, at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019