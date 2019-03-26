Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Pence SPANGLER. View Sign





90, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Peterstown, WV, on June 12, 1928 to the late Reese Hudson Spangler and Eulala Mae Brogan Spangler, he spent his childhood growing up on a large farm with his nine brothers and sisters. While in college, he met Velma "Betty" Hatcher and they married on December 24, 1951. John served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed overseas for several years during the 1950s. He had a career in the financial services industry and later as a sales consultant for JMC Communities. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and spending time with family and friends at both his farms in Zephyrhills, FL and Peters- town, WV. He is survived by his children, Melanie Goheen (Grant) and Joseph Spangler (Melissa); his sister-in-law, Sharon King; and four grandchildren, Lindsay Goheen, Jonathan Goheen, Nicholas Kaplan, and Daniel Kaplan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in John's memory.





