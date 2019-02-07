Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KELLY, John Philip76, passed away peacefully February 4, 2019 after a courageous and valiant 14 year battle against the devastating effects of a massive stroke. Born October 25, 1942 in Queens, NY, John was the second of six children born to Laura and James Kelly, a NYC fireman . John attended Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School in Queens Village, Saint John's Prep on The Fireman's Scholarship, and Saint John's University where he was a proud member of PAS Fraternity. While attending Saint John's, John met his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary Grady Kelly. After graduating from SJU with a BS in Economics, John joined Pitney Bowes where he achieved Salesman of the Year during his first year of employment. In 1973, as a promising entrepreneur, John started CDP Marketing in Huntington, NY. He eventually sold CDP to TSR, another Long Island based company. At TSR, John met Bob Orf with whom he founded OKRA Marketing Corporation in Tampa, FL, a move which would define his professional career. OKRA became the worldwide leader in direct marketing in financial institutions. After selling the company to John Harland Corp. in 1996, John expanded the European operation and was lucky enough to live in London, where he and Mary traveled across Europe, especially loving their visits to the West Coast of Ireland, Provence and Positano, Italy. John was a proud father to his sons, John Jr. of Nashville, TN and Justin of Brooklyn, NY. John was "Bumpa" to his beautiful grandchildren, Shea, John III (Jack) and Rian who he adored. He is also survived by his sisters, Cathleen Lombardi, Laura Hassett (Patrick); his brother, Steve (Mila); and his many beloved nieces and nephews. John loved sailing on the boats he owned over the years, Genesis, Emerald and Night Wind. He was an avid golfer playing at Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club and enjoyed breakfast at Pach's Place with his longtime buddies. John was a true Irish gentleman and will be missed by all those lucky enough to have known him. Visitation services will take place from 6-8 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm on Friday, February 8 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 605 MacDill Avenue in South Tampa and a Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 9 at Christ the King Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Saint John's University, Office of Gift Planning, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY 11439. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel

