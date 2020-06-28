John Phillips

PHILLIPS, John Robert Jr. 64, of St. Pete Beach passed away May 2, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. John was born and raised in Ohio. He moved to Florida to join Stetson University College of Law Class of 1984. Afterwards, St. Pete Beach became home. John had a personality too big for words, described by anyone who knew him as friendly, loving, and funny. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time laughing and talking with those he loved. Whether as attorney, vice mayor, or mere acquaintance he would always lend a helping hand and a warm smile. He brought joy and good times to all those lucky enough to be his softball teammate, golf partner, drinking buddy, or friend. John had many strengths and exceptional qualities the greatest of which, many would argue, was being a Dad. His infectious smile and loving personality will be remembered by all who knew him. beachmemorial.com Beach Memorial Chapel
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.