BARKER, John R. "Johnny"



passed away April 8, 2019. He was born September 1, 1930 to the late Warren and Etta Barker. Johnny is predeceased by the true love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Patricia Metziere Barker; brother, Jack Barker; and nephew, Kit Barker. Johnny is survived by his loving daughter, Teryda Jon "Teri" Simmons (Bobby) and grandson, Robert John Simmons. He also leaves a sister, Judy Matlock; sister-in-law, Pat Barker; nephews, Mike, Bruce, Wayne, and Arnie Metziere; Dean and Doug Erskine; nieces, Patrice Barker, Lisa Whatley, and Marlinda Fulton; Carolyn Bullard and Gail Self.



Johnny graduated from Hillsborough High School, class of 1949, where he excelled in many sports. He was an outstanding guard on the state championship basketball team. Following graduation, Johnny was actively involved in alumni and reunion projects, particularly proud of his contribution to the restoration of the school clock tower. Johnny was an amateur boxer and participated in the promotion of youth boxing in the Tampa area and served on the Tampa Sports Authority for many years. Johnny's careers included Public Information Director for Tampa Police Department and County Clerk's Office; Sports Information Director for the University of Tampa, Jai Alai Fronton; and marketing for Kissinger, Campo & Assoc.



Johnny loved his family and socializing with everyone. He and Pat were known by all as a terrific dancing team. He enjoyed his involvement in community acting and was a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild. Johnny served in the US Navy, Korean conflict; an active member of American Legion Post 111.



Services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home on East Lake Ave. Visitation from 10-11 am with service at 11 am.

