MURPHY, John R.



82, passed away, April 1, 2019. John was born in Hoosick Falls, NY in 1936 and made his home New Port Richey. He was predeceased by his parents, John Joseph Murphy and Madelyn Doyle Murphy and a sister. After transcending from his earthly home to his heavenly home, he leaves behind his son, Jonathon Murphy and hiswife, Lisa; their two children, Gregory and Dixie Lee Murphy from Marathon, FL; his daughter, Melanie Stem and her two children, Justin and Hayley Stem in New Jersey; his longtime companion, Faye Wilson and her children; his favorite nephew, Tim O'Neil, his family and sibling. Per John's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, June 8, 1 pm. He was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends.

