RANKIN, John Price III 56, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 20, 2020. Born April 5, 1963 to John Price Rankin Jr. and Elizabeth Lawler Rankin in St. Petersburg, FL, John graduated from Lemon Bay High School in Englewood where he developed a love for water sports. In 1987, he joined the US Navy. In San Diego, he was trained as an anesthesia tech and worked in hospitals in California, North Carolina, and Florida. While in San Diego, he met and married Eloisa (Loy) Vergara Siapo and they lived happily in St Pete for 25 years and had a son, Eli John Rankin. He then went on to have a daughter, Audrey Price Rankin, with Brandy Stong and is survived by many family and friends. Memorial services to be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery on April 6, 2020 at 2 pm.

