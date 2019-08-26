RAPP, John Henry 89, died peacefully, with his daughters by his side, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA August 14, 2019 after a short illness. John was born April 28, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Henry Karl Joseph Rapp and the late Anna Mary (Warner) Rapp. John is survived by daughters, Joanne Brown (husband, Ricky) of Ocala, FL, Donna Crichlow (husband, Rob) of Lakeland, FL, and Cindy Muehlendyck of Brandon, FL; grandchildren, Brandy Werle, Shane Brown, Jason Brown, Brian Brown, Jennifer Wombel, Michael Zanni Jr., Robert Truta, Elizabeth Muehlendyck, and Stephanie Muehlendyck; 18 great-grandchildren; his loving brother, Hank Rapp (wife, Gloria) of Southport, NC; a niece; three nephews; and extended family. He is predeceased by granddaughter, Jessica Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the hospice at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice, 2150 Limestone Pkwy., Ste. 222, Gainesville, GA 30501 or online at https://www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org/donate/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2019