BROWN, John Ray "Johnny"
was born March 4, 1959. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing February 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Helen M. Brown. He is survived by daughters, Christina McClure and Jessica Brown; seven granddaughters; brother, Joseph Brown; sisters, Helen Jeffries, Linda Aughtry, Beverly Brown, Susan Bally; and numerous nieces and nephews. Johnny was a loving father and devoted grandfather. He was a truck driver for many years, most recently with Segrest Farms. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved gardening, something he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private celebration of his life will be held to coincide with his 60th birthday.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019