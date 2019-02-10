Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ray "Johnny" BROWN. View Sign

BROWN, John Ray "Johnny"



was born March 4, 1959. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing February 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Helen M. Brown. He is survived by daughters, Christina McClure and Jessica Brown; seven granddaughters; brother, Joseph Brown; sisters, Helen Jeffries, Linda Aughtry, Beverly Brown, Susan Bally; and numerous nieces and nephews. Johnny was a loving father and devoted grandfather. He was a truck driver for many years, most recently with Segrest Farms. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved gardening, something he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private celebration of his life will be held to coincide with his 60th birthday.

BROWN, John Ray "Johnny"was born March 4, 1959. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing February 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Helen M. Brown. He is survived by daughters, Christina McClure and Jessica Brown; seven granddaughters; brother, Joseph Brown; sisters, Helen Jeffries, Linda Aughtry, Beverly Brown, Susan Bally; and numerous nieces and nephews. Johnny was a loving father and devoted grandfather. He was a truck driver for many years, most recently with Segrest Farms. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved gardening, something he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private celebration of his life will be held to coincide with his 60th birthday. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close