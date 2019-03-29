RENTOVICH, John
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John RENTOVICH.
84, of Harrisburg, PA, passed away November 24, 2018 in Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. He was born May 8, 1934 in Rathmel, PA, the son of the late John and Anna (Deter) Rentovich Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Madeline Rentovich Smith. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Frances (Brochey) Rentovich; son, John J. Rentovich; daughter-in-law, Grace Rentovich; granddaughter, Tirza, of Harrisburg, PA and sister, Ann Marie Cekovsky. John graduated from Reynoldsville High School, Dubois Business College and Gannon University. He was a retired budget analyst for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a US Army Veteran. He was a member at St. Ann Byzantine Church of Harrisburg, PA and St. Therese Catholic Church of St. Petersburg, FL. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Ann's Byzantine Church, 5408 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA. A visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service at the church. A private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Water Wells for Life. Memory cards will be available at the church.
Neill Funeral Home, Inc.
3501 Derry Street
Harrisburg, PA 171111817
(717) 564-2633
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019