WONSETLER, John Richard
74, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He served in the US Army from 1966 to 1969. He served in Thailand and Vietnam and received an honorable discharge. He was a Youth Football Coach for Azalea Bulldogs, St. Petersburg, FL; Azalea Youth Soccer Coach, St. Petersburg, FL, and Methodist Youth Fellowship Counselor Passadena Community Church, St. Petersburg, FL. He was a creative and skilled woodworker and a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wheeler Wonsetler, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on January 24, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, James Wonsetler and wife, Kelly; one daughter, Aimee Wonsetler Whiting; three grandchildren, Joseph Wonsetler, David Whiting, and Emma Whiting; and one sister Lee Ann Beihl. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 4, 2019