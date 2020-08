RICKER, John Gerald 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away at home Monday, August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; mother, Nancy Ricker; brother, Chris (Phyllis) Ricker; and nieces, Megan Varisco and Erica Ricker. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wreaths Across America at Bushnell National Cemetery in honor of John's father who served honorably and retired from military service. Visit John's personal tribute page at: www.andersonmcqueen.com