EDWARDS, John Robert
of Clearwater, FL, passed away on July 18, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. John was born on December 14, 1944 in Selma, Alabama. He moved from Bristol, Tennessee to Florida in 1958, attended local schools, and graduated from Largo High School in 1963. John attended the University of Florida, then was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam for 13 months. Following, John worked in the Merchant Marines until meeting the love of his life, Patricia "Patty Ann" Sofarelli, whom he married on September 25, 1971. John then worked at Seco South in Largo, Florida until his retirement. John lived a vibrant and dynamic life, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with his many friends and family, especially to great destinations such as Costa Rica, Alaska, Guatemala, Italy, and the Great Smoky Mountains. He always looked forward to solving the world's problems every Tuesday evening with his buddies at the American Legion in Dunedin, entertaining and grilling gourmet steaks on his porch, finding the latest deals among the aisles of Costco and Lowe's, and golfing with "the guys" every Friday at Cove Cay. John is survived by his loving daughter, Melissa Howard; son-in-law, Steven Howard; sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Chinlund; brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Chinlund; and sisters-in-law, Andrea "Andie" and Mary Sofarelli. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood Lee and Hellen Edwards, and his beloved wife of over 46 years, Patty Ann. All friends and family are invited to a casual service and memorial lunch and cocktail celebration of John to be held at Cove Cay Golf Club in Clearwater, Saturday, August 3, starting at 11 am. Flowers are welcome as are donations to Suncoast Hospice in John's honor.
Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019