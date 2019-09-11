ROBERTS, John V. beloved husband and father, has left us to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He passed at home September 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind a loving wife, Alice of 69 years; children, Kathleen Suzanne Walker, James Douglas Roberts (Dolores), Jane Elizabeth Smith (Rick), Amy Jo Kimball (Michael); nine grandchildren; five great- grandchildren. Mr. Roberts was a Tampa native and a partner of H.B. Adams Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. He was a member of Lake Carroll Baptist Church for 54 years and a Shriner. He loved his Lord, his wife, and his family. Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 am, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019