|
|
ROBERTSON, John Gilbert "Jack" passed away August 26, 2019. Jack leaves his wife, Joan; sons, John (Edie) of Zephyrhills, and Keith; two stepdaughters; and three grandchildren. A Gathering will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm, all at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Robertson Piping Scholarship, 1746 Dover Center Rd., Westlake, OH 44145.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019