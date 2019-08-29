Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
John Robertson


1931 - 2019
John Robertson Obituary
ROBERTSON, John Gilbert "Jack" passed away August 26, 2019. Jack leaves his wife, Joan; sons, John (Edie) of Zephyrhills, and Keith; two stepdaughters; and three grandchildren. A Gathering will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm, all at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Robertson Piping Scholarship, 1746 Dover Center Rd., Westlake, OH 44145.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019
