John SACK
SACK, John L. Peacefully passed away the evening of Dec. 2, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife, Jean; sister, Margaret; and mother and father, Margaret and Arthur. He is survived by his children, Barbara, Thomas, Christine and Peter; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He served in the Navy during WWII as a radio operator on submarines and was awarded Pacific and American Theater Ribbons and Victory Medal. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed sailing and fishing. We are truly grateful for the loving care of the Sun City Hospice House. He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations be made to Life Path Hospice: www.chaptershealth.org

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
