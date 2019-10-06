|
SALEM, John H. 80, of Seminole, died Oct. 2, 2019. I came into this topsy-turvy world June 24, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA. Raised in Butler, a nice smallish hometown. I attended the University of Georgia on an athletic scholarship and graduated on the Dean's List with a degree in elementary education and was one of the speakers at the closing ceremony. I taught 4th and 5th grades and was chosen as teacher of the year in Broward County. Several years later, I decided to go into the corporate world to make more money. Retired 35 years later as the senior officer in Florida for Zurich Ins. Co. Here's the best part of this short story. The mother of God looked down one day and said, "Here's a decent guy with need of direction," and sent Evelyn to me. Never has there been a greater need fulfilled. She has guided me, protected me, and given me all the love I required, and then some. I am blessed with a brilliant daughter, Kelli Ann Salem, who is an attorney for the federal government. Our two grandsons, Spencer and Everett, bring joy to our hearts. A viewing will be Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-7 pm, at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Homes, 7820 38th Ave. N. Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 am, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church 6447 76th Ave. N. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Church. As two of the founders of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Pinellas Park, we feel rewarded for the minor direction we gave at inception. Off I go into a far better place.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019