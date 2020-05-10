SANDLIN, John T. of Masaryktown, FL, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home. Born October 8, 1948 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, he was the son of the late EG and Emma (Britt) Sandlin. He was a Firefighter/EMT serving in the community of Deerfield Beach, FL from 1975-1985. He relocated to Pasco County FL and opened his first electrical company, RJ Freedom Electric and years later a second company, Serve Air. In 2003 he joined in business with his sons at S & S Site Prep where he was an instrumental part of the business until his passing. He was a faithful servant to the Lord Jesus Christ and an active member of the Church of God of Prophecy. He was a member of the Men and Women of Action, Cleveland, TN, where he dedicated his service and talents to the construction and restoration of multiple churches, missionary homes, a school for the deaf, and many children's homes across the US and Ecuador. He offered his unwavering support to many local charities. He was generous, kind and loved by all that knew him. He had a unique ability to bring out the best in people. He will always be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, never complaining through a very difficult lengthy illness. He was brave and strong, facing every obstacle head on and never being deterred. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He so loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren who lovingly refer to him as Pa-pa or Pop-pop. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; sons, John Sandlin II, Michael Sandlin (Amy), David Sandlin (Sarah), and Justin Sandlin (Sarah); stepsons, Richard Smith (Amissa) and Christopher Smith; 12 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Church of God of Prophecy, Brooksville, FL. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.